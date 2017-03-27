Nicki Minaj ‘axes Westminster Bridge music video scenes’ after London attack

The rapper was spotted filming on the bridge just days before the tragic attack.

Nicki Minaj has reportedly axed scenes from her latest music video because they were filmed on London’s Westminster Bridge.

The rapper was spotted filming on the central London bridge just days before it became the scene of a terror attack that left four people dead and around 40 others injured.

The scenes were intended to form part of Minaj’s video for her Drake/Lil Wayne collaboration ‘No Frauds’. However, the rapper is now said to have decided that it would be “inappropriate” to use them.

An unnamed source told The Sun: “When everybody involved in the project heard the news they were devastated and thought it would be in bad taste to feature it. The other London scenes will remain, but it’s highly doubtful the bridge footage will make the cut.”

In the wake of the London terror attack, Adele dedicated a rendition of ‘Make You Feel My Love’ at her gig in New Zealand to the victims.

On the day of the attack, James Corden made a powerful speech to the people of London at the start of The Late Late Show.

He told viewers: “London is a diverse and proud and brilliant city, and one thing is for sure: if this act of terrorism was supposed to divide the people of London, I know for a fact that all something like this does is bring them closer together as one. Tonight we send our heartfelt thoughts to everybody in Britain. Stay safe everybody, please.”