Nicki Minaj and Cardi B address beef rumours

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have addressed speculation that they were taking shots at each other on their recent collaboration ‘MotorSport’.

The two rappers both appeared on new Migos track ‘MotorSport’, the first single from the trio’s upcoming album ‘Culture II’.

Following speculation from fans that Cardi and Minaj were taking aim at one another in their verses, both acts have now come out to dismiss the claims.

“It’s so annoying,” Cardi B recently told Complex (see in the video below). “I feel like people wouldn’t even be satisfied even if me and [Nicki] was making out… I feel like people just want that drama.”

“Very true,” Minaj tweeted in response. “We could make out & it wouldn’t be enough.” Nicki also tweeted to deny claims that she didn’t know Cardi would be on the track.

Describing the beef rumours as “so tired”, Minaj added: “Imagine me not knowing who on a song [with] me… These are men in our culture who simply refuse to let it go. They don’t do this to male MCs.”

Nicki Minaj recently spoke out against sexism in hip hop. “In any field, women must work TWICE as hard to even get HALF the respect her male counterparts get,” she commented on Twitter. “When does this stop?”

Earlier this year, Cardi B became the first solo female rap artist in 19 years to reach number one on the US singles Billboard with ‘Bodak Yellow’. Minaj was one of the many female artists to congratulate Cardi on the achievement, tweeting, “Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it.”