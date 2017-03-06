Nicki Minaj denies copying Lil Kim with breast-exposing Paris Fashion Week outfit

Similarities were drawn to Kim's 1999 VMAs outfit

Nicki Minaj has denied that she copied Lil Kim with her breast-exposing outfit at Paris Fashion Week over the weekend.

The singer/rapper appeared at the Haider Ackermann Womenswear show in Paris on Saturday (March 4), wearing an outfit that showed one of her nipple-covered breasts.

Many took to social media to point out the similarities between Minaj’s outfit and the famous outfit that Lil Kim wore to the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards. See below.

👅 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 4, 2017 at 3:35am PST

However, Minaj has since appeared to deny taking any inspiration from Kim, who she has long feuded with, suggesting on Instagram that the outfit was in fact a homage to a Picasso painting.

#RP @carolinedemaigret 😘 #Picasso 1907 #NickiInPARIS A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 5, 2017 at 8:01am PST

Minaj has been the subject of diss tracks from fellow rapper Remy Ma in recent weeks and Lil Kim was rumoured to be working on a Minaj diss of her own. However, she later denied the reports.

Remy Ma’s six-minute song ‘shETHER’ features several references to Minaj, including her interaction with Miley Cyrus at the 2015 VMAs. Remy raps, “How are you on the VMAs acting like you hood?/Way across the stage, talking ’bout “Miley, what’s good?” The cover art features a blood spattered barbie doll with pink hair, which is one of Minaj’s most recognisable looks.

Minaj responded to the diss track by posting an image of the sales figures for Remy’s recent track ‘Plato O Plomo’ with Fat Joe and a video of Beyonce’s track ‘Darling Nicki’ (an adaptation of the Prince song ‘Dear Nikki’), where the popstar calls her “the rap queen”.