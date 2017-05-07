Nicki Minaj offers to pay fans’ college tuition

If they can prove they got straight As.

Nicki Minaj is offering to pay for fans’ college tuition, if they can prove they got straight As.

Taking to Twitter earlier today (May 7), the ‘Super Bass’ singer replied to a fan’s request to pay for their tuition, stating “Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?! Dead serious. Shld I set it up?”

Before long, requests came flooding in, with Nicki Minaj offering all manner of financial help. One fan was promised $700 for an online course, another $500 for books and supplies, and several fans were offered the remainder of their student loans. One was even offered a professional camera for their major in audiovisual media.

After half an hour, Nicki had to tighten the purse strings, but not before promising another round of financial help in months to come.

It’s not been an easy year for Nicki Minaj – back in February, $175,000 worth of jewellery was stolen from her LA home, while last month her video for ‘No Frauds’ attracted criticism after featuring scenes filmed on Westminster Bridge, in the wake of terrorist attacks on the London bridge which left four dead and dozens injured.

Minaj also recently beefed with Remy Ma, who released the track ‘shETHER’ about Minaj, which featured the lyrics “Fuck Nicki Minaj” in its introduction. Its cover art also featured a blood spattered barbie doll with pink hair, one of Minaj’s most recognisable looks.

Minaj and Drake appear to have patched things up following their falling out after Drake engaged in a public beef with Minaj’s ex-boyfriend Meek Mill. In 2015, the two rappers exchanged several diss tracks following Meek’s claim that Drake used a ghostwriter. In January, Minaj confirmed that her two-year relationship with Meek had come to an end. “To confirm, yes I am single,” the ‘Pinkprint’ star tweeted. “Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u.”

Drake then brought out Minaj as a surprise guest during his show in Paris last month (March 12). During the gig, Drake introduced his Young Money label mate onto the stage for four tracks: ‘Moment for Life’, ‘Only’, ‘No Frauds’ and ‘Truffle Butter’.

Nicki Minaj’s most recent studio album is ‘The Pinkprint’, released back in 2014.