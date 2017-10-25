Nicki Minaj reveals Kanye West’s ‘Monster’ was almost cut from ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’

"It was like an hour-long call where I tried to convince him to let the song stay on his album," she told her followers in an Instagram post

Nicki Minaj has revealed that Kanye West was close to omitting ‘Monster’ from his acclaimed album ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’.

‘Monster’ featured on West’s 2010 album, with the song also featuring contributions from Rick Ross, JAY-Z and Bon Iver – watch the video for the track below.

Minaj has spoken about the process behind the track’s conception on her Instagram, telling her followers on Tuesday (October 23) – the seventh anniversary of ‘Monster”s release as a single – about how the song nearly missed the cut entirely.

“Kanye called me to tell me Jay put a verse on this song & that he was still deciding if he would put it on his album,” Minaj wrote. “It was like an hour-long call where I tried to convince him to let the song stay on his album.

“He felt this verse would end up being the talk of the album. I said: ‘YOU’RE KANYE WEST!!!!’,” she revealed, before later adding: “Kanye, thank you for being the genius you are. You always put others first.

“I fought u every step of the way but it worked out. (He wanted me to add more of that growling monster voice and I felt it was over kill.) He wouldn’t give in. In the end, maybe he was right. Ha!”

