Nicki Minaj talks celibacy and Nas dating rumours

The rapper said she "wanted to go a year without dating any men."

Nicki Minaj has opened up about her rumoured relationship with Nas after the pair were spotted out together.

Earlier this month, Minaj shared a picture of the pair on Instagram, writing ‘Only KINGS recognize QUEENS,’ which sparked rumours that the rappers could be dating.

Opening up during an interview on the Ellen Show, Minaj didn’t seem to confirm nor deny the relationship. She did however, mention that the pair are “having sleepovers”.

“I go to (his house)… I just thought him coming to me was too forward. Let me clarify, we didn’t do the…” the rapper told Ellen.

The host then asked whether the pair had done “the nasty,” which Minaj denied. “No, because I’m just chilling right now, I’m celibate. I wanted to go a year without dating any men, I hate men. But I might make an exception to the rule for him,” she explained.

“He’s so dope…he’s such a king,” Minaj said. “Shout out to Queens, New York, we’re both from Queens. He’s the king of Queens, and I’d like to think I’m the queen of Queens. He’s a rap legend, and I have a lot of respect for that. And he’s kinda cute too.” You can watch a snippet of the interview below.

Earlier this week, the rapper revealed that she recently made a charity donation to a village in India.

The singer took to Instagram to unveil her charity contributions, which included a computer centre, a tailoring institute and two water wells.

She wrote: “The money I’ve sent to this village in India for the last couple years [via my Pastor Lydia Sloley], has gotten them a Computer Center, a Tailoring Institute, a Reading Program and 2 WATER WELLS. We complain about the most ridiculous little things when some ppl don’t even have clean water. Blessings to India. Our work is far from done. I’ll tell you guys more about my charity work in the near future in case you’d like to be a part of it. Love.”