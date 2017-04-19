Nicki Minaj’s ‘No Frauds’ video criticised for featuring Westminster Bridge

The clip also stars Drake and Lil Wayne

Nicki Minaj has unveiled her new video for ‘No Frauds’, set in London and starring Drake and Lil Wayne.

The clip for the Remy Ma diss track shows shots of Westminster Bridge despite reports that the scenes would be cut following last month’s terror attack.

The decision to keep the Westminster Bridge shots has been criticised by some fans online. Scroll below to see reactions from Twitter.

Watch the video beneath.

Minaj has recently beefed with Remy Ma, who released the track ‘shETHER’ about Minaj, which featured the lyrics “Fuck Nicki Minaj” in its introduction. Its cover art also featured a blood spattered barbie doll with pink hair, one of Minaj’s most recognisable looks.

Minaj and Drake appear to have patched things up following their falling out after Drake engaged in a public beef with Minaj’s ex-boyfriend Meek Mill. In 2015, the two rappers exchanged several diss tracks following Meek’s claim that Drake used a ghostwriter. In January, Minaj confirmed that her two-year relationship with Meek had come to an end. “To confirm, yes I am single,” the ‘Pinkprint’ star tweeted. “Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u.”

Drake then brought out Minaj as a surprise guest during his show in Paris last month (March 12). During the gig, Drake introduced his Young Money label mate onto the stage for four tracks: ‘Moment for Life’, ‘Only’, ‘No Frauds’ and ‘Truffle Butter’.