Nicki Minaj attempts to “break the internet” with new ‘Paper’ magazine cover

The rapper graces the cover of the publication's winter edition

Paper magazine has shared its forthcoming cover shot of Nicki Minaj, adding that she’s intending to “break the internet” with the image.

Minaj is thought to be currently recording the follow-up to her 2014 record ‘The Pinkprint’, which was her third studio album. The rapper told fans back in September that the new album “is so fucking good”. [via XXL]

After unveiling the cover for its winter edition last night (November 14), Paper magazine has declared that Minaj is attempting to “break the internet” with the image – a reference to the cover line used on the publication’s famous Kim Kardashian cover back in 2014.

See Nicki Minaj’s cover for Paper below.

BTW, this is our new cover. #BreakTheInternet cc @NickiMinaj A post shared by Paper Magazine (@papermagazine) on Nov 14, 2017 at 6:01pm PST

Speaking about the cover, Paper’s creative director Drew Elliott said: “We have never called an issue ‘Break the Internet’ since we did it back in 2014 with Kim Kardashian. It takes a certain type of talent, with an awesome fan base and the ability to put trust in PAPER to work our magic. I have always loved all of the looks that Nicki has done (and she has done them all). Her style (typically anchored by her off-the-charts hair choices) matches her musical talent perfectly.

“‘Break the Internet’ is all about the big idea, the word, the image. It came to me one day that “Minaj à trois” had never been done. HOW? We have seen different versions of Nicki, from high fashion to seductive to in-your-face and eye-catching all at the same time. But we had never seen all of these together – and now we have the chance, thanks to our cover shoot with the rap star and Ellen von Unwerth.”

Earlier this month, Minaj and Cardi B addressed speculation that they were taking shots at each other on their recent Migos collaboration ‘MotorSport’.