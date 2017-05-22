Nicki Minaj makes charity donation to village in India

Singer recently offered to pay for fans' college tuition

Nicki Minaj has revealed that she recently made a charity donation to a village in India.

The singer took to Instagram to unveil her charity contributions, which included a computer centre, a tailoring institute and two water wells.

She wrote: “The money I’ve sent to this village in India for the last couple years [via my Pastor Lydia Sloley], has gotten them a Computer Center, a Tailoring Institute, a Reading Program and 2 WATER WELLS. We complain about the most ridiculous little things when some ppl don’t even have clean water. Blessings to India. Our work is far from done. I’ll tell you guys more about my charity work in the near future in case you’d like to be a part of it. Love.”

In another post, Minaj unveiled a picture of several Indian women praying in their place of worship. She added:”I’m so proud of our sisters in India. God is so good. Their desire was to have water wells & places where they can worship, places where they can learn technology, computers, reading, etc. We’re just getting started. These women are us and we are them!”

The gesture comes just weeks after Minaj offered to pay for fans’ college tuition, if they could prove they got straight As.

Before long, requests came flooding in, with Minaj offering all manner of financial help. One fan was promised $700 for an online course, another $500 for books and supplies, and several fans were offered the remainder of their student loans. One was even offered a professional camera for their major in audiovisual media.

After half an hour, Nicki had to tighten the purse strings, but not before promising another round of financial help in months to come.

Earlier this year, $175,000 worth of jewellery was stolen from her LA home, while last month her video for ‘No Frauds’ attracted criticism after featuring scenes filmed on Westminster Bridge, in the wake of terrorist attacks on the London bridge which left four dead and dozens injured.