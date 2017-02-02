Nicki Minaj has $175,000 worth of jewellery stolen from LA home

The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed the news

A burglary has taken place at Nicki Minaj‘s Los Angeles home.

According to various reports, the star had $175,000 worth of jewellery and other items stolen from her property. A representative from the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the news to Billboard.

It is believed that the theft took place at some point between November 24, 2016 and January of this year, as Minaj was out of the city during these dates.

TMZ reports that Minaj’s home was “totally trashed on the inside” and that there were “clear signs of forced entry in spots around the house”.

The TMZ report also speculates that “the damage looks like this was personal”, claiming that there were “destroyed picture frames” and that Minaj’s clothing had been cut up.

The robbery is still under investigation and there are no suspects at the time.

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:19am PST

Minaj was recently photographed with Drake (see above). The pair had famously fallen out after the latter rapper’s beef with her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill.