Nicole Scherzinger reportedly in talks to reform The Pussycat Dolls

Nicole Scherzinger is reportedly in talks to reform The Pussycat Dolls.

The pop group, which counted Scherzinger as its lead singer, formed in 2003 under the management of choreographer Robin Antin. They released two albums, ‘PCD’ (2005) and ‘Doll Domination’ (2008), though neither record hit the top of the charts. The group did manage to rack up two UK number one singles with ‘Don’t Cha’ and ‘Stickwitu’ in 2005.

The Pussycat Dolls split in 2010 amid rumours that there was inter-band tension over Scherzinger’s prominence in the group. Addressing the speculation in 2012, Scherzinger said: “I love those girls, they’re like my sisters, but people don’t even know the story. They have no idea. I was in the centre because I was singing. I was the one singing.”

A new report from The Sun has claimed that The Pussycat Dolls may soon reform for a series of live shows.

Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Kimberly Wyatt and Melody Thornton are reportedly involved in the talks, though it is not known whether Carmit Bachar will be involved.

