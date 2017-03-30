Nigel Godrich shares production notes from Radiohead’s ‘True Love Waits’

The long-time producer of the Oxford band has uncovered some early recording observations from the fan favourite

Nigel Godrich has shared some previously-unseen production notes from an early recording session of Radiohead fan favourite ‘True Love Waits’.

The studio version of the song wasn’t officially released until last year (when it featured as the final track on the band’s most recent album ‘A Moon-Shaped Pool’), but the band had attempted to record it numerous times over the years – including during the ‘OK Computer’ sessions between 1996-1997 – without success.

Godrich has now shared productions notes from those sessions in particular, referring to the “song [that] didn’t make it.”

See Godrich’s production notes on ‘True Love Waits’ from 1996-97 below.

‘True Love Waits’ was recently revealed to be Radiohead’s “saddest” song, according to research collected by a prominent data scientist.

Meanwhile, Radiohead are gearing up to headline the opening night on the Pyramid Stage at this year’s Glastonbury.

A whole host of acts who are set to perform at this year’s Worthy Farm festival were announced earlier today (March 30), including Solange, Lorde and The National.

Glastonbury will take place this year from 21-25 June 2017. This weekend sees the start of the cut-off period when festivalgoers need to pay off the rest of their ticket deposit – with the payment date starting on Saturday April 1.