Nigel Godrich shares video of Radiohead recording ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’

The band's longtime producer treats Radiohead fans to a #TBT post.

Nigel Godrich has shared footage of Radiohead working on ‘Ful Stop’ from ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’ in the recording studio.

The producer posted the 45-second clip on Twitter as a #TBT or “throwback Thursday”. “ahh memories…” he wrote in the caption.

Radiohead have recently announced plans to play a gig in Israel this summer. The band will perform at the Park Hayarkon in Tel Aviv on July 19.

The gig is a controversial one with bands being urged to boycott Israel in protest against the country’s occupation of Palestinian land. Guitarist Jonny Greenwood is married to an Israeli artist named Sharona Katan and he recently released ‘Junun’, a collaborative album with Israeli composer/singer Shye Ben Tzur.

Meanwhile, Radiohead are set to headline new Glasgow festival TRNSMT on July 7 alongside Kasabian and Biffy Clyro.

They have also been announced as the first headliner for Glastonbury 2017, and booked in a run of other huge European festival dates for 2017.

The band’s rhythm guitarist Ed O’Brien will release his debut solo album in 2017.

“We’ve attempted to do something like a full solo album — you know, stand there on the mountaintop with the hair going and the Les Paul and create a whole Ed O’Brien,” he said. “I haven’t up until two years ago but I am going to now. I’m gonna do one next year.”