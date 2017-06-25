Watch Nile Rodgers reveal he is cancer-free during Chic’s triumphant Glastonbury set

The leader of Chic told his very good news to the huge crowd who gathered at the Pyramid Stage earlier this evening (June 25)

Nile Rodgers announced during Chic‘s triumphant Glastonbury 2017 set that he is cancer-free.

The legendary guitarist took to the Pyramid Stage earlier this evening with his band to perform a feel-good set that complimented the sunshine that was shining down upon Worthy Farm. The set included a rendition of Rodgers’ collaboration with the late David Bowie, ‘Let’s Dance’.

Before playing a version of Daft Punk‘s ‘Get Lucky’ – which he co-wrote along with Pharrell Williams – Rodgers emotionally recalled how he’d been diagnosed with an “extremely aggressive” form of cancer around six or seven years ago.

“The last time we played here was about four years ago, and at that time, I didn’t share this with you, but a couple of years before that my doctors had told me that I was suffering from an extremely aggressive cancer, and that I needed to go home and get my affairs in order.

“So, I went home and I did a little thinking, and I thought to myself: well, I’m a musician – if I’m going to get my affairs in order, what exactly would that mean to me?

“I happened to get a phone call from two French guys called Daft Punk and a gentleman named Pharrell Williams. And we got together and we wrote this song called ‘Get Lucky’.

“And I feel like the luckiest man in the world tonight, because six years after that doctor told me to get my affairs in order, today, six years later, I am cancer-free!” he said, to wild cheers from the audience.

Watch Rodgers’ emotional speech below.

Ed Sheeran will headline the Pyramid Stage tonight, taking to the stage on the final night of Glastonbury at 9:45pm.