Nile Rodgers confirms himself for Glastonbury 2017

Glasto 'gets lucky'....

Nile Rodgers has confirmed that he and Chic will be performing at Glastonbury 2017.

The Glasto veteran and disco icon took to Twitter to answer questions from fans, when one asked if he’d be playing Glastonbury this summer. The Chic guitarist and songwriter simply replied ‘YES!!!!’

After returning to mainstream attention in recent years by collaborating with the likes of Daft Punk, Pharrell Williams, Lady Gaga, Disclosure and many more, this year will see Rodgers and Chic release their first new studio album in 25 years.

Telling fans that 2017’s long-awaited follow-up to 1992’s ‘Chic-ism’ would be called ‘It’s About Time’, Rodgers explained that he was forced to delay putting the record out till next year because he “couldn’t release an album about the joy of life in a year of so many deaths”. Instead, ‘It’s About Time’ will arrive in time for the 40-year anniversary of the band’s formation as well as the 40-year anniversary of Studio 54’s opening.

Detailing his plans for Chic, Rodgers writes: “In 2017, we will pay homage to the club that put us on the international map by doing a series of concerts, afterparties, VIP Packages, films and singles – then drop the full album along with a BIG SURPRISE!”

With Ed Sheeran recently revealed as the third and final headliner for Glastonbury 2017, joining Radiohead and Foo Fighters in topping the bill on the Pyramid Stage, other acts rumoured to be appearing include Depeche Mode, Liam Gallagher, Lady Gaga, and many more.