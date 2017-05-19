Nile Rodgers discusses new album collaborations and hopes to play with Ed Sheeran at Glastonbury

Rodgers says '÷' is his 'favourite album right now'

Nile Rodgers has discussed progress and the many collaborations on the new Chic album – as well as revealing that he’d love to perform with Ed Sheeran at Glastonbury. Watch our video interview with Rodgers above.

The disco legend was speaking to NME at yesterday’s Ivor Novello Awards in London – when he said that a galaxy of stars would be featuring on Chic’s first new album in 25 years, the aptly-titled ‘It’s About Time’.

“I think the most important thing is my Chic album,” Rodgers told NME. “I’ll have that finished in a couple of weeks. I played it for the record company yesterday, and they’re really happy – it was very well received. I just cut god knows how many songs with Anderson. Paak and Bruno Mars – they popped by the studio and we just started jamming and writing stuff.”

Speaking of other projects, he continued: “I just wrote a song for Debbie Harry, I just wrote a song for Hailee Steinfeld which is killer!”

Looking ahead to their summer plans, he said: “We’re closing Glastonbury with my boy Ed Sheeran whose album is my favourite album right now.”

Asked if he might perform with Ed Sheeran at Glasto, Rodgers replied: “If he asks me to play, I’ll play.”

Glastonbury 2017 will be headlined by Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran while the likes of Royal Blood, The National, Katy Perry, Boy Better Know, Stormzy, Alt-J, The Courteeners, The xx, and many more are also set to perform. The festival takes place at Worthy Farm in Somerset from 21 – 25 June.