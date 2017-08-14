Nile Rodgers hospitalised, misses Chic gig for the first time ever

Rodgers joked that the doctor caught him "trying to sneak out"

Nile Rodgers was hospitalised last night (Aug 13), causing him to miss the Chic gig with Earth, Wind and Fire.

As Rodgers himself pointed out, he’s never missed a Chic gig in his life, making Sunday’s date at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Canada the first.

One fan shared an image from the gig on Twitter, writing: “Nile Rodgers is in hospital tonight. Lights are for him.”

Fans sent Rodgers their well wishes, to which he replied: “Thank you all so much. I love @EarthWindFire @CHICorg all the #fans and my doctors who are taking great care of me. See you all very soon.”

Later responding to another fan, he wrote: “Thanks Johnny. I’ve never missed one gig in my life… well, it’s been that way till now. The Dr. caught me trying to sneak out. #LOVE” See those tweets below.

The cause of Rodgers’ hospitalisation is currently unknown. Meanwhile, the Earth, Wind and Fire 2054 tour with Chic continues tomorrow (Aug 15) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Earlier this year, Rodgers reflected on being cancer-free during Chic‘s triumphant Glastonbury 2017 set.

Before playing a version of Daft Punk‘s ‘Get Lucky’ – which he co-wrote along with Pharrell Williams – Rodgers emotionally recalled how he’d been diagnosed with an “extremely aggressive” form of cancer around six years ago

“The last time we played here was about four years ago, and at that time, I didn’t share this with you, but a couple of years before that my doctors had told me that I was suffering from an extremely aggressive cancer, and that I needed to go home and get my affairs in order.

“So, I went home and I did a little thinking, and I thought to myself: well, I’m a musician – if I’m going to get my affairs in order, what exactly would that mean to me?

“I happened to get a phone call from two French guys called Daft Punk and a gentleman named Pharrell Williams. And we got together and we wrote this song called ‘Get Lucky’.

“And I feel like the luckiest man in the world tonight, because six years after that doctor told me to get my affairs in order, today, six years later, I am cancer-free!” he said, to wild cheers from the audience.