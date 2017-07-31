Nine Inch Nails announce tiny, last-minute show in New York

The band will play Webster Hall this evening

Nine Inch Nails have announced a last-minute New York show, set to take place tonight (July 31).

The band will take to the intimate Webster Hall this evening following their headline slot at last night’s Panorama festival.

News broke on Twitter earlier today, with one fan sharing images of the band’s crew loading into the iconic venue, before the band confirmed the show with a brief, password-only ticket sale. Tickets to the show cost $75, with electronic musician Tobacco set to support.

Nine Inch Nails recently released the second in a three-part EP series.

The band released ‘Not The Actual Events’ last December, before following it up on July 21 with ‘Add Violence’.

Speaking to Beats 1’s Zane Lowe earlier this month, frontman Trent Reznor revealed that the band have yet to arrive at a sound for the series’ final EP. “I have no idea what the last part of this will be. I know lyrically where it goes, but I don’t know what it’s going to sound like yet,” he said, before stating that things are “zero percent done aside from some lyrics in a notebook” when it came to the final EP of the trilogy.

The band have two more US shows lined up this summer, which are as follows:

Chicago, Riot Fest (September 15)

Sacramento, Aftershock Fest (October 31)