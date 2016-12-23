Nine Inch Nails will release “two new major” projects in 2017

Trent Reznor gave Zane Lowe the lowdown on the band's future plans

Nine Inch Nails are set to release “two new major” projects in 2017, Trent Reznor has confirmed.

The frontman joined Zane Lowe on his Beats 1 show last night (December 22) to discuss the band’s new EP ‘Not The Actual Events’ and what they’ve got in store for 2017.

Fans can expect more new music from the group following the EP’s release today (December 23). “I’m teeing up the next quote I’ll have to live up to, but the idea has been for two new major works come out next year,” Reznor told the DJ, clarifying that both would be “under the Nine Inch Nails umbrella”.

Asked if there were plans to take any new music on the road in 2017, Reznor responded: “Not in the immediate future, but we are discussing it.”

He also confirmed longtime collaborator Atticus Ross is now an official member of Nine Inch Nails. “I greatly respect his friendship and talent, and I think we complement each other creatively in a way that is invaluable,” Reznor said.

Nine Inch Nails last released an album in 2013 with ‘Hesitation Marks’. The ‘Not The Actual Events’ EP features collaborations with Dave Grohl, Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro and Reznor’s How To Destroy Angels bandmate Mariqueen Maandig.

Listen to the interview above, via Pitchfork.