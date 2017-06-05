Nine Inch Nails to release new EP soon

'New top-secret Nine Inch Nails EP' will be released before the band's first shows of the summer

Nine Inch Nails have announced that they will release a new EP shortly.

The Trent Reznor-led band released their ‘Not The Actual Events’ EP last December, now confirming that they will follow it with a second short-player later this summer, which will be the second part of a trilogy.

A new email from the band revealed to fans that a “new top-secret Nine Inch Nails EP” will be released before the band play their first summer shows. They begin their tour on July 23 at Los Angeles’ FYF Fest, so the record is to be expected before then. The third part of the EP trilogy will then follow “6-8 months” after.

Nine Inch Nails released their most recent album ‘Hesitation Marks’ in 2013.

Trent Reznor recently revealed he feels regret for his very public criticism of one of Chris Cornell‘s solo albums. Released in 2009, ‘Scream’ was a collaboration between Cornell and pioneering hip-hop producer Timbaland. Shortly after the album dropped, the Nine Inch Nails frontman tweeted: “You know that feeling you get when somebody embarrasses themselves so badly YOU feel uncomfortable? Heard Chris Cornell’s record? Jesus.”

Recalling how he felt about the album at the time, Reznor told Rolling Stone after Cornell’s death: “Seeing Chris do that record felt like a blow to me. I thought, ‘He’s above that, man. He’s one of the 10 best vocalists of our time.'” However, he also admitted he “immediately regretted” posting the tweet, adding that he later wrote Cornell a letter apologising for it.

“He was very cool and generous about it – ‘It’s the past, fuck it. Let’s go on.’ The Chris I met on that tour was a gentleman that completely had his shit together,” Reznor said.