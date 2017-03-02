Nine Inch Nails send fans envelopes containing strange black powder

The envelopes warn: 'This will make a mess.'

Nine Inch Nails have confused and delighted fans by sending them envelopes containing a strange black powder.

Fans received the envelopes after they bought the band’s new EP ‘Not The Actual Events’ from their website alongside a so-called “physical component”.

The envelopes contain a warning sticker saying the EP “may contain subversive elements that produce feelings of euphoria and [which] may be harmful and unsettling to the consumer”.

The sticker also advises: “This will make a mess.”

Once opened, the envelopes contain a series of band photos and texts that have been coated in some kind of messy black powder.

Meanwhile, Nine Inch Nails have announced their first live show since August 2014, as part of the line-up for Panorama 2017.

The New York City festival, which takes place from July 28-30 at Randall’s Island Park, will also see A Tribe Called Quest playing their first show since the passing of Phife Dawg.

Nine Inch Nails returned in late 2016 with the ‘Not The Actual Events’ EP. Frontman Trent Reznor also confirmed plans to release “two new major” projects in 2017, clarifying to Beats 1’s Zane Lowe that both would be released “under the Nine Inch Nails umbrella”. The group’s most recent full-length is 2013 album ’Hesitation Marks’.