Nine Inch Nails stream new EP ‘Not The Actual Events’ – featuring Dave Grohl

A mean little Christmas present from NIN

Nine Inch Nails are streaming their brand new EP ‘Not The Actual Events’, featuring Dave Grohl and Dave Navarro.

After they delighted fans with a first taster of new material when they dropped ‘Burning Bright (Field On Fire)’, now Trent Reznor and co unveil the follow-up to 2013’s ‘Hesitation Marks’. Stream it on iTunes now here.

Not only that but ‘Burning Bright’ features Jane’s Addiction and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ legend Dave Navarro, while Dave Grohl drums on ‘The Idea Of You’ and Reznor’s How To Destroy Angels bandmate Mariqueen Maandig guests on ‘She’s Gone Away’.

Not the Actual Events EP Tracklist:

01. Branches/Bones

02. Dear World

03. She’s Gone Away (feat. Mariqueen Maandig)

04. The Idea of You (feat. Dave Grohl)

05. Burning Bright (Field on Fire) (feat. Dave Navarro)

See the official credits from the back of the EP below

This comes after Dave Grohl played drums on seven tracks on NIN’s 2005 album ‘With Teeth’, while they collaborated together and with Queens Of The Stone Age and Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham at the 2014 GRAMMYs – before their performance was infamously cut short, much to Reznor’s anger.

Meanwhile, Navarro played guitar on NIN’s ‘Further Down the Spiral’ back in 1995.

Reznor also confirmed that they’d be releasing a limited edition 4xLP vinyl version of the classic 1999 NIN album ‘The Fragile’, containing 37 bonus tracks.

“The Fragile occupies a very interesting and intimate place in my heart,” he said. “I was going through a turbulent time in my life when making it and revisiting it has become a form of therapy for me. As an experiment, I removed all the vocals from the record and found it became a truly changed experience that worked on a different yet compelling level.”

Reznor added: “The Fragile: Deviations 1 represents Atticus and I embellishing the original record with a number of tracks from those sessions we didn’t use before,” he said. “The result paints a complimentary but different picture we wanted to share.”

Nine Inch Nails are expected to drop a full new album and announce tour dates for 2017 in the months ahead.