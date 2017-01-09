Nine Inch Nails and A Tribe Called Quest to make live return at US festival

Panorama festival 2017 is also headlined by Frank Ocean, Solange, Tame Impala and Alt-J



Nine Inch Nails have announced their first live show since August 2014, as part of the line-up for Panorama 2017.

The New York City festival, which takes place July 28-30 at Randall’s Island Park, will also see A Tribe Called Quest playing their first show since the passing of Phife Dawg.

Frank Ocean and Solange top the bill on July 28, with Tame Impala and Alt-J headlining on July 29. Other confirmed acts on the impressive line-up include Tyler the Creator, Angel Olsen, Mitski, Justice and Vince Staples.

MGMT and Future Islands also appear on the bill, with both set to appear with new albums in 2017. In November 2016, MGMT said they wanted to release new music “ASAP”.

Put together by Coachella promoters Goldenvoice, the inaugural Panorama took place last year, headlined by Arcade Fire, Kendrick Lamar and LCD Soundsystem.

Nine Inch Nails returned in late 2016 with the ‘Not The Actual Events’ EP. Frontman Trent Reznor also confirmed plans to release “two new major” projects in 2017, clarifying to Beats 1’s Zane Lowe that both would be released “under the Nine Inch Nails umbrella”. The group’s most recent full-length is 2013 LP ’Hesitation Marks’.

One-day and three-day tickets will go on sale here from Friday (January 13) at 10am EST.