NME launches ‘Emerging’ platform for new bands

NME is launching a new platform to showcase the best of the world’s unsigned artists.

NME Emerging not only helps new bands to get heard and get noticed, but they can also earn money while maintaining 100% of their royalties and rights.

Opening up NME‘s huge readership and millions of monthly users, this new initiative is a new way for unsigned acts to get featured on NME while also helping to combat some of the struggles emerging artists face. Oh and for you, the reader, it’s a great way to discover new bands

“NME has supported grassroots talent for 65-years and NME Emerging is a new route for unsigned artists to get heard by the team,” said Time Inc’s head of New Product Development Richard Giddings. ” If they like what they hear they’ll be writing about them, putting them in the magazine or even inviting them to play a gig.

“Spending time with artists brought to light what their pressure points are, where the opportunities lay for them and where NME can help. We’ve built this platform out of those conversations to give artists what they need and the response so far has been really positive. It also provides another opportunity for our partners to tap into an audience of passionate music fans and work with artists.”

Helping artists earn money acts can design, produce and sell t-shirts through NME’s Merch store or at gigs. It’s a print on-demand service so you won’t end up with lots of excess stock. A partnership with Tunecore gives artists an NME exclusive discount to distribute their music on over 150 streaming sites – including Apple Music, Google Play and Spotify – while maintaining 100% of their royalties and rights. With 10 million music fans visiting NME.com every month, plugging original tracks and videos into your NME Emerging profile gives acts the chance to boost views and downloads to generate more money from YouTube ads and music streaming.

Following on from our Emerging Artists Competition, run by Thatcher’s Haze and NME, which saw rising star Caleb Kunle win studio time, showcase gigs and much more, NME Emerging responds to quantitative and qualitative research from NME to find out what challenges artists face when it comes to getting heard, getting noticed and earning money.

Our research revealed that:

Live and social are the most effective tactics to grow a fan base – when it comes to growing a fan base, playing live is considered to be the most effective (51%), followed by social (26%). However, social media is the most time consuming task with 39% spending between 2-5 hours each week updating their profiles and most find it difficult to convert followers, subscribers and fans into regular plays or views of their material.

Most don’t make money from their music – only 45% of those surveyed are earning anything from their music, with the vast majority (79%) supplementing their income in other ways, chiefly through salaried work.

They invest more in their music than it generates – 79% of those that do earn money from their music are generating an income of less than £250 per month and over half of those surveyed (53%) are investing more than this into their music career on a monthly basis.

To build your page, get heard and get paid, get involved with NME Emerging here. See the artists that have already signed up. It could be your first step to building a fanbase and getting featured by the world’s longest-running music publication. New music is the lifeblood of NME. Make your band part of the mix.