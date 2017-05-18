With a highly-anticipated new album and both a UK and European tour scheduled for later this year, there’s no better time to check out our official Marilyn Manson merch collection…

Marilyn Manson Face T-Shirt – Buy Now

It was recently confirmed that Manson’s upcoming album ‘Heaven Upside Down’ is complete, and will be released later this year. Celebrate with this tee.

Marilyn Manson Special Edition: Rock Is Dead 1999 Tour T-Shirt – Buy Now

Marilyn Manson set off on his worldwide tour ‘Rock Is Dead’ in 1999, which supported the bands third record ‘Mechanical Animals’.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Shop the entire Tours That Rocked The World collection

Marilyn Manson Portrait Of An American Family T-Shirt – Buy Now

This tee features artwork from Manson’s debut album ‘Portrait Of An American Family’.

Marilyn Manson Crown T-Shirt- Buy Now

Manson is known as the ‘God Of Fuck’; here he’s the king of tees.

Marilyn Manson Pale Emperor T-Shirt – Buy Now

‘The Pale Emperor’ was Manson’s ninth studio album, released in 2015, and marked a transition to a more blues-inspired sound.

Visit the NME Merch Store to shop our entire range of music, film and tv merch

Marilyn Manson’s 2017 tour dates are below:

NOVEMBER 2017

Tuesday 14 – Annexet STOCKHOLM, Sweden

Wednesday 15 – HAL 14 ELSINGNORE, Denmark

Thursday 16 – Sporthalle HAMBURG, Germany

Saturday 18 – Zenith MUNICH, Germany

Sunday 19 – Tip Sport Arena PRAGUE, Czech Republic

Monday 20 – Gasometer VIENNA, Austria

Wednesday 22 – Pala Alpitour TURIN, Italy

Thursday 23 – Samsung Hall ZURICH, Switzerland

Saturday 25 – Velodrom – UFO BERLIN, Germany

Wednesday 29 – Mitsubishi Electric Hall DUSSELDORF, Germany

DECEMBER 2017

Saturday 2 – Forest National BRUSSELS, Belgium

Monday 4 – O2 Academy MANCHESTER, UK

Tuesday 5 – O2 Academy GLASGOW, UK

Wednesday 6 – Civic Theatre WOLVERHAMPTON, UK

Friday 8 – Newport Centre NEWPORT, UK

Saturday 9 – SSE Wembley Arena LONDON, UK