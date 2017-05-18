Five Marilyn Manson T-shirts to get you tour ready
With a highly-anticipated new album and both a UK and European tour scheduled for later this year, there’s no better time to check out our official Marilyn Manson merch collection…
Marilyn Manson Face T-Shirt – Buy Now
It was recently confirmed that Manson’s upcoming album ‘Heaven Upside Down’ is complete, and will be released later this year. Celebrate with this tee.
Marilyn Manson Special Edition: Rock Is Dead 1999 Tour T-Shirt – Buy Now
Marilyn Manson set off on his worldwide tour ‘Rock Is Dead’ in 1999, which supported the bands third record ‘Mechanical Animals’.
Marilyn Manson Portrait Of An American Family T-Shirt – Buy Now
This tee features artwork from Manson’s debut album ‘Portrait Of An American Family’.
Marilyn Manson Crown T-Shirt- Buy Now
Manson is known as the ‘God Of Fuck’; here he’s the king of tees.
Marilyn Manson Pale Emperor T-Shirt – Buy Now
‘The Pale Emperor’ was Manson’s ninth studio album, released in 2015, and marked a transition to a more blues-inspired sound.
Marilyn Manson’s 2017 tour dates are below:
NOVEMBER 2017
Tuesday 14 – Annexet STOCKHOLM, Sweden
Wednesday 15 – HAL 14 ELSINGNORE, Denmark
Thursday 16 – Sporthalle HAMBURG, Germany
Saturday 18 – Zenith MUNICH, Germany
Sunday 19 – Tip Sport Arena PRAGUE, Czech Republic
Monday 20 – Gasometer VIENNA, Austria
Wednesday 22 – Pala Alpitour TURIN, Italy
Thursday 23 – Samsung Hall ZURICH, Switzerland
Saturday 25 – Velodrom – UFO BERLIN, Germany
Wednesday 29 – Mitsubishi Electric Hall DUSSELDORF, Germany
DECEMBER 2017
Monday 4 – O2 Academy MANCHESTER, UK
Tuesday 5 – O2 Academy GLASGOW, UK
Wednesday 6 – Civic Theatre WOLVERHAMPTON, UK
Friday 8 – Newport Centre NEWPORT, UK
Saturday 9 – SSE Wembley Arena LONDON, UK