Poll marks 50th anniversary of classic album 'Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band'

NME readers have voted for who they think the best member of The Beatles was, choosing George Harrison as the overall winner.

NME posed the question to readers earlier today, with fans voting for their favourite member. 3,600 people voted for guitarist Harrison as their top pick, with John Lennon coming runner-up with 2,100 votes. Paul McCartney trailed in third place with 1,400 voting him as their favourite and drummer Ringo Starr received just 636 votes.

The poll marked the 50th anniversary of the Beatles’ classic album ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’. To celebrate the milestone, a special anniversary CD and vinyl reissue is currently on sale.

See the full results of the poll below:

George Harrison – 3.6k John Lennon – 2.1k Paul McCartney – 1.4k Ringo Starr – 636

Paul McCartney recently revealed who was cut from the iconic ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ album cover.

Meanwhile, it was reported last month that a special pop-shop dedicated to the album was set to open in Liverpool to celebrate the record’s 50th anniversary.

Opening its doors on May 25, the shop will be located on 1 Matthew Street – the same street where the Cavern Club is located – until it closes on June 11.