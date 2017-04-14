No Doubt and AFI supergroup release new single, listen to ‘All of the Dead Girls’

DREAMCAR features No Doubt’s Tom Dumont, Tony Kanal, and Adrian Young with AFI frontman Davey Havok.



No Doubt and AFI have formed a supergroup named DREAMCAR. The band is comprised of Tom Dumont, Tony Kanal, and Adrian Young alongside AFI frontman Davey Havok.

The band recently announced their self-titled debut album and have been sharing tracks from the LP ahead of it release.

DREAMCAR have already released ‘Kill for Candy’ and ‘Born To Die’. Today, (April 14), they release ‘All of the Dead Girls’. You can listen to it below.

DREAMCAR’s album is set to be released on May 12, via Columbia Records.

No Doubt’s original line-up, including Gwen Stefani, reformed to play a series of live shows in 2015. The group’s last record ‘Push and Shove’, which featured Stefani, was released in 2012.

AFI released their ninth studio album ‘Burials’ in 2013 followed by ‘The Blood Album’ in January of this year. Lead singer Davey Havok is involved in a number of side-projects including the electronic music duo Blaqk Audio, together with AFI guitarist Jade Puget, and hardcore band XTRMST.

Last year, Stefani released her first solo album in a decade. ‘This Is What The Truth Feels Live’ served as the follow-up to 2006’s ‘The Sweet Escape’. In the interim period, she released two singles ‘Baby Don’t Lie’ and ‘Spark The Fire’.