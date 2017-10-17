No Doubt’s debut album to be reissued on vinyl for the first time ever

The release will mark the record's 25th anniversary.

No Doubt are set to reissue their self-titled debut album on vinyl for the first time ever.

Universal have announced the release in celebration of the LP’s 25th anniversary – ‘No Doubt’ was originally released on March 17 1992, on Interscope Records.

The reissue will be pressed on high-quality 180-gram vinyl, with limited edition colour vinyl available.

100 copies of the limited edition colour vinyl have been personally signed by band members Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, Adrian Young and Eric Stefani.

The reissue will feature the original artwork (below) on the front, with a previously unseen photo of the band from the album’s original photo session with Chris Cuffaro on the back.

The ‘No Doubt’ vinyl reissue is set for release on November 10 and be pre-ordered here.

