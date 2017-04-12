Noah And The Whale’s Charlie Fink announces debut solo album ‘Cover My Tracks’

The musician has also created a theatrical production of the same name, which will be performed at The Old Vic this summer

Former Noah And The Whale frontman Charlie Fink has announced his debut solo album.

‘Cover My Tracks’ will be released on June 2 and was recorded at London’s RAK Studios. The Staves provide backing vocals on the record, while classical guitarist Laura Snowden also features.

The first track to be released from the album is called ‘Firecracker’, which you can listen to below.

Fink has also created a theatrical production of the same name as the record, which will follow the album’s release. The script was written by the award-winning playwright David Grieg and will be performed at The Old Vic Theatre in London in June.

Fink will star in the production as well as theatrical actress Jade Anouka, whose previous credits include playing Mark Anthony, Hotspur and Ariel in Shakespeare Trilogy in Kings Cross. Max Webster will direct the play, which will initially run from June 5-17 before visiting festivals across the summer.

Noah And The Whale released four albums together before splitting in 2015. Since then, Fink has written the music for The Old Vic’s production of The Lorax, the original of which was written by Dr. Seuss.

He also wrote the songs for 2016 film A Street Cat Named Bob and has worked with artists such as Foxes, Gabrielle Aplin and Eliot Sumner.