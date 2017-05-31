Noel Gallagher says ‘X Factor’ and Simon Cowell didn’t ‘ruin’ music

Britpop legend says it's not Cowell's fault that there's no new bands like Oasis

Noel Gallagher has defended Simon Cowell over accusations that X Factor “ruined” music.

The former Oasis guitarist was speaking to Absolute Radio when discussion led to how the TV singing contest might have “changed” music. Gallagher replied: “Only in the sense that there’s a constant narrative about Simon Cowell has ruined the lives of everybody.”

Noel went on to say: “Nobody’s forced to buy this music, and because there’s nobody like The Verve or Oasis, or that kind of thing anymore, or Britpop or anything like that: that’s Simon Cowell’s fault.”

“It’s like the X Factor is a TV show it’s got nothing to do with music whatsoever. Anything that’s come from X Factor, that’s got nothing to do with music. You’re not telling me Harry Styles is currently sat in a room somewhere writing a song, with any joy he’ll be surrounded by a lot of 17 year old girls, fucking getting coke blown up his arsehole, hopefully!”

Elsewhere in the same interview, Noel shared his opinion on Harry Styles‘ solo music, saying: “my cat could have written in about 10 minutes”.

In 2011, Noel Gallagher said that there needs to be more people like Simon Cowell in music, arguing: “This is going to sound crazy but if the music business was inhabited by more people like him it would be in a better place because he’s brutally honest. He’s not pretending to be anything he’s not. He’s not claiming he’s going home and listening to ‘The White Album’. If everyone in the music business were brutally honest about what their intentions were then you could sort things out, but it’s all smoke and mirrors.”

Back in February, Noel’s brother Liam hit out at his sibling for posing for a photo with Simon Cowell at a BRIT Awards afterparty. See that tweet beneath.

Last night saw Liam Gallagher premiere new tracks, perform Oasis hits and team up with the band’s former guitarist Bonehead at his debut solo gig in Manchester. Read five things we learned from the show.

There had been rumours that Noel could take part in a potential Oasis reunion at Liam’s gig, but that failed to materialise. There’s now rumours that an Oasis reunion could take place at Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert this weekend.

Liam Gallagher’s debut solo album ‘As You Were’ will be released in October, while Noel’s next album is expected for November.