Ex-Oasis guitarist also hired a mariachi band for his 'Narcos'-themed bash

Noel Gallagher hosted his 50th birthday party at the weekend, with numerous celebrities attending the celebratory bash.

The former Oasis guitarist turns 50 today (May 29) but Gallagher hosted a Narcos-themed party on Saturday night (May 27) to mark the milestone.

Among those pictured in attendance were Madonna, Bono, Damon Albarn, fashion designer Stella McCartney, actors Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender, David Walliams, plus more.

See photos from the party, which include Noel with a mariachi band, below.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

After hitting out at Noel for allegedly not inviting him to his party, Liam has since sent a birthday message to his older sibling.

Liam has also told NME that he will never stop trolling Noel online.

Asked about numerous jibes he’s made towards his older sibling, Liam said: “I’ll always do it ’cos it’s fun. I f**king find it funny anyway. A lot of people tell me to grow up, but I’m not growing up, mate. People go, ‘Behave, 44, behaving like a f**king…’ and all that nonsense, but just because you’ve turned 40 or 50 doesn’t mean you have to start behaving. I don’t f**king think so. Over my dead body.”

Liam went on to add: “You spend 20 or 30 years trying to be the most realist person on the planet, then 10 years later everyone wants you to forget about all that and turn into a f**king d**k, pipe and slippers and wearing beige f**king jackets. I don’t f**king think so. I’ve built this f**king thing, I like who I am. I find myself very funny. I know who I am, I know when I’m being out of order and when I’m just doing it for a laugh. I’m never f**king changing. Never.”