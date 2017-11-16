Noel Gallagher accuses Liam of “legitimising” online hate towards his family

"And for that reason you've seen the last of Oasis," Noel says

Noel Gallagher has said that he will never perform with Oasis again because he feels that his brother Liam has “legitimised” online hate towards his family.

The Britpop band split in 2009 and the Gallagher brothers haven’t spoken since. In recent months, their feud has heightened with the siblings exchanging heated words online and in the press. Noel recently said that Liam “needs to see a psychiatrist”, while Liam has described Noel as his “former brother” and fucking rude”.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Front Row programme, Noel argued that if Liam misses him and Oasis so much then “maybe he should stop tweeting about it”.

“I think probably the nation as a whole, particularly the media, would love for me to get a Twitter account,” Noel said, continuing to say that he finds social media “exhausting” because “it shines a light on things that I find quite distasteful”.

“My wife is on social media and my kids are on social media and people come after them on social media and it’s not very nice. It is ugly,” he added. “My wife has shown me things that people have written about her and it’s disgraceful. My daughter has shown me things people have written about her in regards to Oasis. That’s disgraceful.”

“It only heightens my resolve that I’ll never walk the stage with that band again,” Noel went on to say, explaining that he used to not want to reform the band for “professional reasons” but that “now it’s personal”.

“People are coming after my family,” he said, “and one particular person [Liam] has legitimised it. And for that reason you’ve seen the last of Oasis.”

Liam has not yet responded to Noel’s comments.

Meanwhile, Noel has spoken about Brexit, saying: “It was a legal vote. Fucking get it done and let’s move on”. Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage responded by calling him “a lad”. Noel has also invited Kanye West to collaborate.

Noel Gallagher’s new High Flying Birds album ‘Who Built the Moon?’ is out on November 24.