Noel Gallagher teams up with Adidas for new trainers with his face on

Former Oasis guitarist has designed his version of the Garwen SPZL

Noel Gallagher has partnered with Adidas for a new signature shoe.

The former Oasis guitarist has designed his version of the Garwen SPZL trainers as part of Adidas’ 2017 spring SPEZIAL range.

The shoe comes in indigo leather and is said to be 70s-inspired, featuring a picture of Noel on the shoe’s tongue and his date of birth inside.

See photos below. It will retail for £99.

Response from fans so far has been mixed:

Noel Gallagher’s next album is expected to be released this year. It’ll follow on from 2015’s ‘Chasing Yesterday’. The new LP has been previously described as “fun”.

Meanwhile, Noel’s brother Liam Gallagher has continued to tease his debut solo album.

Liam recently revealed the title of his first solo single , ‘Not For Sale’, and vowed to sing Oasis songs ‘bigger and better’ than brother Noel.

The former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman had previous revealed that his debut solo album will be called ‘As You Were’.

This latest development in the roll-out of Gallagher’s solo album follows another Twitter announcement he made last month where he proclaimed that “L FUCKIN G is on the way”, before promising that Noel’s fans would have “nowhere to run or hide” once ‘As You Were’ comes out.

