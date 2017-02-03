Noel Gallagher and Paul Weller collaborate on new Syd Arthur remix – listen

Weller's Sine Of 4 project is behind the remix.

Canterbury band Syd Arthur have unveiled new single ‘No Peace’ and a star-studded remix.

The dreamy ‘No Peace’ remix was made by Paul Weller‘s Sine Of 4 project and features Noel Gallagher on guitar. Listen below.

No Peace (SINE OF 4 REMIX) by Syd Arthur Stream or purchase the track here: https://SydArthur.lnk.to/Sineof4Remix

The original version of ‘No Peace’ appears on Syd Arthur’s latest album ‘Apricity’, which was released in October. The band – brothers Liam Magill, Joel Magill and Josh Magill, plus Raven Bush – toured the US last year with White Denim.

Jenn Five

Meanwhile, it has been announced that Noel Gallagher will support U2 on their upcoming ‘Joshua Tree’ anniversary tour. Gallagher said of his support slot: “It will be both a pleasure and an honour to play my part in what still remains the greatest show on earth.”

Gallagher is also working on his third solo album. Speaking to NME about the currently untitled record in April 2016, he said: “I am doing something different this time, to amuse myself – I am writing in the studio for the first time. As a rule I’ve not allowed myself to go in with any completed songs, so I am writing in there, it’s happening all around me during the day.”

He added: “Usually I’ll go in, play a song, record an acoustic version of it and then I’ll think of something and we’ll head toward it. Everything we do is a forward motion toward that point. When you’re writing in the studio you don’t know where you’re going, so the flavour of it all can constantly shift. It’s a bit chaotic but the end results are great so far.”