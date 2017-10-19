Be sure to keep November 1 free...

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will perform a one-off intimate show in London in November as a part of the artist’s upcoming film.

The performance will be on Wednesday, November 1 at York Hall in London. Noel and his band will be playing brand new material from his upcoming album ‘Who Built The Moon?’.

The footage of the show will be used in the upcoming online documentary ‘On the Record: Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds — Who Built The Moon?’ which will be available on Apple Music from November 24, the same day as the album’s release.

Listen to Noel Gallagher’s most recent single, ‘Holy Mountain’ below which features Paul Weller on the organ.

Recently, Noel Gallagher slammed the UK government for being “powerless to fucking stop” terrorism.

Sharing his concern for public safety on the topic of headlining the ‘We Are Manchester’ gig, Gallagher said: “Our government are seemingly powerless to fucking stop this shit. I have children and they’re growing up in London and they take the tube, I take the tube – we all take public transport because I can’t drive.

Meanwhile, asked about his thoughts of Noel’s new track, Liam Gallagher said: “Obviously you know what I’m going to say, but it’s not for me.”

“Musically, I find it a bit annoying,” he added, explaining why: “I think there are too many notes in it, and it’s just a bit not risky. It’s not for me.”

Taking to Twitter earlier this month, Liam had previously said of the track: “Holy mountain eh where do I start who built the moon where do I end”, adding, “As long as his mrs likes it as you fucking were onwards and upwards”.