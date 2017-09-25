Noel Gallagher announces new High Flying Birds album ‘Who Built The Moon?’ and UK and Ireland arena tour

The 'adventurous' new album also features Johnny Marr and Paul Weller

Noel Gallagher has announced his brand new album with The High Flying Birds, as well as details of a massive UK and Ireland arena tour. Check out the trailer, tracklist, artwork and tour dates for ‘Who Built The Moon?’ below.

Gallagher teased the release of new material last month, and now he’s back with his third solo record.

The former Oasis star spent two years collaborating with producer, DJ and composer, David Holmes on the record, which also features guest appearances from Paul Weller and Johnny Marr. Said to be inspired as much by French psychedelic pop as it was classic electro, soul, rock, disco and dance, the follow-up to 2015’s acclaimed ‘Chasing Yesterday‘ has been described as an “exhilarating” collection of “placid instrumentals, hypnotic, eastern-influenced grooves, gutsy balcony-shakers and widescreen, cinematic walls of sound”.

“People are going to be surprised. I think people love Noel and they’re desperate for him to make a really big, bold, up-tempo beast of a record – a lot of Noel’s music is quite mid-tempo,” said Holmes of the album. “This one is fun.”



Said to be Gallagher’s most experimental and adventurous work to date, the album sees him relying much less on the electric guitar than ever before – as well as adopting instrumentals, ambient electronica and ‘obscure samples’.

“We took a keyboard riff we liked from an unused track and added chords,” said Gallagher. “A year later we came to deal with it as a song and when we got to the chorus, David kept asking me to write a new one….again and again and again. I was ready to strangle him. The one that you hear is the eighth attempt and, you know what? The annoying thing is he was right.”

Speaking of the track ‘Holy Mountain’, Gallagher continued: “David played me the sample, so I worked out the chords and we demoed just a few, short minutes of it, taking it away on tour and playing with it. When it became a song back in Belfast it was so joyous, I just had to do it justice.

“What’s more joyous than being in love, baby? So, I wrote a song about love and it’s one of the best things that I’ve ever done.”

‘Who Built The Moon?’ will be released on Friday November 24, and can be pre-ordered here.

Noel Gallagher’s tour dates:

Gallagher’s full upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday September 29 and will be available here.

Sun 22 April 2018 Brighton, Brighton Centre

Tue 24 April 2018 Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Wed 25 April 2018 Aberdeen, BHGE Arena

Fri 27 April 2018 London, The SSE Arena Wembley

Mon 30 April 2018 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Tue 1 May 2018 Birmingham, Birmingham Arena

Thu 3 May 2018 Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

Fri 4 May 2018 Manchester, Manchester Arena

Sun 6 May 2018 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Mon 7 May 2018 Leeds, First Direct Arena

Wed 9 May 2018 Belfast, The SSE Arena

Thu 10 May 2018 Dublin, 3Arena

Tracklist:

The full tracklist for ‘Who Built The Moon?’ is:

1. Fort Knox

2. Holy Mountain (Featuring Paul Weller on organ)

3. Keep On Reaching

4. It’s A Beautiful World

5. She Taught Me How To Fly

6. Be Careful What You Wish For

7. Black & White Sunshine

8. Interlude (Wednesday Part 1)

9. If Love Is The Law (Featuring Johnny Marr on harmonica)

10. The Man Who Built The Moon

11. End Credits (Wednesday Part 2)

Bonus track:

Dead In The Water (Live at RTÉ 2FM Studios, Dublin)

The appearance of Weller and Marr on the album comes after Gallagher’s brother Liam accused them of having ‘secret meetings‘ leading up to the split of Oasis.

Earlier this month, Gallagher made his love comeback headlining the ‘We Are Manchester‘ re-opening of Manchester Arena alongside The Courteeners and Blossoms, in the wake of the terror attack at an Ariana Grande show.