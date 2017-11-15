Noel Gallagher talks Brexit: “Fucking get over it”

Ex-Oasis man says there's been too much "noise" in the aftermath

Noel Gallagher has discussed Brexit in a new interview, saying: “It was a legal vote. Fucking get it done and let’s move on.”

The Oasis guitarist made the comments in a Facebook Live interview with Noisey earlier today (November 15).

Gallagher said that while he didn’t vote in the EU referendum, and agreed more with the Remain camp, he now feels that there’s been too much “noise” in the aftermath, saying that people should “fucking get over it”.

“In England, the Brexit thing, it’s like, I can’t believe there’s so much noise about it,” he told Noisey. “You know what I mean? It was put to the people as a vote, the people voted. That’s democracy. Fucking get over it.”

“I didn’t vote because I didn’t think we should have been given the vote in the first place because as ordinary members of the public how are you qualified to talk about the break-up of the oldest continent in the fucking world,” Gallagher added.

“Then the people trying to get the vote overturned, they used to call that fascism. But they don’t call it fascism any more because they’re fucking ‘right on’.”

“Personally, I don’t think we should have left the [European] Union because I feel right at the time of it happening, we turned our back on the French, who were going through some dark terror shit.”

“But it’s happened now,” Noel continued. “It was a legal vote. Fucking get it done and let’s move on.”

Watch in the video below, around the 27:50 mark.

In the build-up to the EU referendum, Noel said that he didn’t think the public should have been given the chance to vote because “99 percent of the people are thick as pig shit”.

He later took to Instagram after the Leave vote to describe it as a “black day”. See that post below.