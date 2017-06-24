Noel Gallagher has spoken about his love for Glastonbury, and saying that if it had good weather it would be ‘absolutely bollocks’.

Gallagher was speaking at a special Q&A at Glastonbury Festival before introducing a special screening of Oasis documentary Supersonic.

When asked what his favourite memory of Glastonbury, Noel responded. “We [Oasis] only ever played one goo Glastonbury set, the one in 1994.”

“My favourite memories of Glasto are the ones we’re still producing. I love it.” he replied. Gallagher went on to add, “if this festival had the nice weather it’d turn into Coachella. And that’d be bollocks.”

Gallagher also spoke at length about how Manchester united behind Oasis song ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ following the terror attack in the city. “I gotta say I was sat at home watching the minute silence when they starting singing and for the first time in my life I was fucking speechless. I was honestly taken back” Gallagher said. “Even now, I still don’t know what to say. The fact that people rallied around this song.”

He also spoke about the song’s origins, which until recently he didn’t fully know. “About a year ago I was doing a gig with Richard Ashcroft. I always thought it was Liam that did Sally, but he said ‘it was me’.”

“Richard Ashcroft claims he came up with the name. But I got all the swimming pools and fucking massive TVs” Gallagher added.