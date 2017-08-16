Noel Gallagher, Courteeners, Blossoms to play Manchester Arena reopening gig

We Are Manchester charity concert will take place in September

A charity gig has been announced to reopen Manchester Arena, the venue involved in May’s terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert that left 22 people dead.

We Are Manchester will take place on September 9, with proceeds going to the Manchester Memorial Fund, a new charitable fund to pay for a permanent memorial to the victims of the Manchester attack.

Noel Gallagher‘s High Flying Birds will headline the event, with the bill also boasting The Courteeners, Blossoms, Rick Astley, poet Tony Walsh (aka Longfella) and a DJ set from Clint Boon of Inspiral Carpets. More acts are to be announced.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday (August 17) from 9am. Find tickets and more information here.

A separate charity concert took place at Old Trafford on June 4. Organised by Ariana Grande, the One Love Manchester concert featured performances from Grande herself as well as Miley Cyrus, Liam Gallagher, Coldplay, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry.

The amount of money raised from the One Love Manchester concert for the families of the victims has been revealed. Approximately $24.5 million (just over £18million) was raised and the families will receive £250,000 each.

In a statement, We Love Manchester’s Councillor Sue Murphy said: ” Thanks to this we have raised more than £18m and we were conscious that we had to get some of swiftly this to those with immediate needs.

“We have therefore given a around third of the total to the bereaved families and £3.5m to those who were hospitalised after the attack. In total this means we have allocated over half of the existing money already.

“We will now spend some time looking at how we will distribute the rest of the funds. This will be a complex and sensitive process as we will need to assess the long-term impacts of the attack. We will issue an update as soon as we know more.”

Part of the funds also went to those who were hospitalized as a result of the attack.