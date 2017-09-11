"Every time you sing, we win."

On Saturday night, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds performed the headline slot at the Manchester Arena reopening concert.

Raising money for the Manchester Memorial Fund, which is currently raising money to build a new, permanent memorial to the 22 victims of the tragic terrorist attack on an Ariana Grande concert in May, the We Are Manchester benefit gig saw performances from Blossoms, The Courteeners, Pixie Lott and more. Read our full report from the night here.

At the top of the bill, Noel Gallagher was the last performer to take the stage, delivering an emotional set of tracks by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Oasis.

Before playing the Oasis classic ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’, which became an anthem of hope in the immediate aftermath of the attack, the musician addressed the crowd: “If anyone here ever doubted that Manchester is the greatest city in England… there was a minute’s silence and one girl broke the silence and started to sing, and it’s amazing how everyone rallied around that song that I’m about to sing.

“It’s become some kind of anthem of defiance. And every time you sing, we win, so keep on singing.”

Towards the end of the track, Noel stopped strumming to wipe tears from his eyes, visibly moved by the moment. See the footage of Noel Gallagher performing ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ at the We Are Manchester benefit gig below:

Brother Liam Gallagher criticised Noel’s performance on the evening, calling his appearance at the We Are Manchester gig, a “PR stunt”. His critique received a mixed reaction from fans, some of whom accused Liam of attempting to “claim bragging rights” after he played the One Love Manchester concert in June, for which Noel was absent due to family commitments.