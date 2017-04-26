Noel Gallagher and Damon Albarn discuss Liam’s thoughts on their Gorillaz collaboration

The former Britpop rivals have teamed up for Gorillaz track 'We Got The Power'.

Damon Albarn and Noel Gallagher have shared their views on how Liam Gallagher will respond to their Gorillaz collaboration.

The two former Britpop rivals worked together on ‘We Got The Power’, which appears on Gorillaz’s upcoming album ‘Humanz’ and also features Savages singer Jehnny Beth. Albarn has recently described the track as a “victory lap” and “the ultimate self-congratulatory Britpop moment”.

Discussing the collaboration with Vulture, Albarn recalled: “In a sort of lighthearted way, I’d promised Noel he could be on this record. He was always like, ‘I want to be on the next Gorillaz record,’ and I was like, ‘Sure.’ I thought it might be cute, the idea of us singing about the power to love each other.”

Albarn added: “Of course, no one’s asked Liam what he thinks about the song yet. No doubt he’d have a fantastic one-liner about what a bunch of fucking knobheads we are.”

When it was pointed out to Albarn that Liam Gallagher had praised the last Blur album, Albarn replied: “Yeah, but ‘The Magic Whip’ didn’t have his brother and I singing about loving each other.”

Noel Gallagher was more blunt when asked what Liam will think of the collaboration, saying: “Listen, nobody gives a fuck what Liam thinks about anything.”

Gallagher’s Oasis and Albarn’s band Blur were famously involved in a chart battle during the ’90s, but the pair have since become friends.

Now, Noel Gallagher has even suggested the pair could collaborate again – though Albarn will not be appearing on his new album.

“Well, he was supposed to play on my new record, but at the time I was recording, he was finishing the Gorillaz record and didn’t have the time,” Noel said. “Hopefully next time. I’d like to get him to play melodica on something, which is what he was going to do for me on this record.

Gorillaz’s new album ‘Humanz’ comes out on Friday (April 28).