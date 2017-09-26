Noel Gallagher on the difference between modern bands and bands in the ’90s

'It was a lot freer then for sure'

Noel Gallagher has said that life and music was much ‘freer’ in the ’90s – and that today’s bands need to be a lot more ‘business-minded’.

Yesterday saw Gallagher announce his return with his upcoming new High Flying Birds Album ‘Who Built The Moon?’, along with details of a huge UK and Ireland arena tour. During an interview with Christian O’Connell on the Absolute Radio Breakfast Show, he discussed how the music industry and the general climate for bands has changed since the Britpop heyday when Oasis were at their peak.

“If you’re 20, and you’re entering the music business now, you won’t know what’s gone before,” said Gallagher. “So for a 20 year old you won’t realise, but the ‘90’s, it’s only now people are starting to realise what a fantastic decade that was, for all sorts of things, for politics, fashion, music, sport.

“There’s lots of stuff that’s stood the test of time, Trainspotting as you mentioned for one, and all those great bands, Oasis, Verve, Pulp, all that mob. It was a lot freer then for sure. When I meet younger bands they seem to have more of a career head on. Whereas back in the ‘90’s it was just you were kind of winging it and having a laugh.”

He added: “I think, but that comes from the people who run the music business I think. The success, and how many hits you’ve got on YouTube and this that and the other, and it’s a different game, it’s a different game for sure.”