Noel Gallagher discusses ‘honour’ of playing We Are Manchester concert

Noel Gallagher has opened up on the “honour” of playing the first show at Manchester Arena after it reopened last weekend following a terrorist attack at the venue earlier this year.

23 people were killed in May when a suicide bomber blew himself up in the foyer of the venue as Ariana Grande fans left a concert by the American singer.

Among the dead were the singer’s young fans, along with their parents who had travelled to the venue to collect them after the concert.

Now, former Oasis guitarist Noel has described the “honour” of joining the likes of Rick Astley and The Courteeners on the bill for the ‘We Are Manchester’ re-opening concert last weekend.

He revealed that the gig proved to be the first time that he had ever felt nervous before a show, after ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ became adopted as an “anthem for defiance” by the people of Manchester.

“It was great. It was the first time I ever got nervous going on stage, because of what happened with that song in the aftermath of the bombing. It kind of become an anthem for defiance and other people rallied round in the minute’s silence, which I was watching live on the news when it happened and I was rendered kind of speechless”, he told BBC 6 Music’s Shaun Keaveney.

“As it getting closer I was thinking I hope I’m going to be able to pull this off cos it’s quite an emotional thing, y’know what I mean? It’d be an emotional thing if it was a gig in, I don’t know, Dagenham, but the fact that it’s your hometown and you’ve played that arena.

“But it was great and we think that we, everybody that performed, we honoured the victims properly, and the survivors. We had a great time afterwards and we’d seen in Sunday afternoon. I’m still feeling it, I’ve gotta say.”

Hailing the “importance” of music, he added: “The thing that I’ve learnt with Don’t Look Back In Anger, the one thing I’ve learnt is music is of the upmost importance. That in a minute’s silence, something so horrific that people are in their own thoughts in silence, and one girl breaks the silence by singing that silence and then everyone joins in all together in that moment. Music really is important.”