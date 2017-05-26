Noel Gallagher reveals that he doesn’t “particularly like” ‘Wonderwall’

The Oasis guitarist admitted his preference for 'Cigarettes and Alcohol' during an interview with Absolute Radio, which will air on Monday

Noel Gallagher has admitted that he doesn’t “particularly like” Oasis‘ 1995 hit ‘Wonderwall’.

The 49-year-old wrote and co-produced the single, which featured on Oasis’ second studio album ‘(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?’. It has since become one of the band’s most recognisable songs, which Gallagher still performs in his solo sets to this day.

However, Gallagher’s own stance on the song has now been made clear during a new interview with Absolute Radio. Set to air in full on Monday (May 29) to mark his 50th birthday, Gallagher told the station’s Andy Bush that he believes the greatest song he’s ever written is “the next one.” [via BT]

“’Wonderwall’ has become a worldwide hit, and I will get stopped all over the world, in any city you care to name, and people will sing ‘Wonderwall’,” he said. “I don’t particularly like that song – I think ‘Cigarettes And Alcohol’ is a far superior song.”

Gallagher also expressed his surprise at the success of ‘Morning Glory’, stating: “And for the life of me, I still can’t work out why ‘Morning Glory’ would have sold 20-odd million, and ‘Definitely Maybe’ only, like, five or six.”

Earlier this week, a crowd at a vigil in Manchester sung Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ in memory of the victims of Monday night’s terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena.