Noel Gallagher doesn’t understand how Taylor Swift is successful but says she “could’ve made her way in Oasis”

"I don’t know anyone in my life who's a fan," Noel says of Swift

Noel Gallagher has shared his thoughts about Taylor Swift.

While his brother Liam has revealed himself to be a Swift fan, Noel previously dismissed suggestions that she’s a talented songwriter, telling Rolling Stone in 2015: “Who says that? Her parents? She seems like a nice girl, but no one has ever said those words, and you fucking know it.”

Now, speaking to Stereogum, Noel has said of Swift: “I don’t know anyone in my life who’s a fan. I’m not sure how she’s gotten to where she’s gotten. How’s that happened?”

Responding to suggestions that Swift’s “business savvy” nature has helped her success, Noel replied: “A lot of these young pop stars are now. They’re more about the brand. They’re very aware of how they put themselves out in the digital age and that kind of thing.”

“It’s weird for a 50-year-old guy to see it, but I’ve got a 17-year-old daughter. She can’t believe we lived the way we lived. She’s like, ‘Are you fucking idiotic?’ And we were like, ‘Well, yeah’. So, for the young’uns, [Swift] and Ed Sheeran and all that mob, that’s just the way they do things. If we’re going to discuss the musical notes, forget it. It’s not for me. She seems like a nice kid, though, right?”

Of the public perception that there’s a “malicious undercurrent” to the star, Noel said: “She could’ve made her way in Oasis, then.”

Gallagher was also asked about Kendrick Lamar, with Noel revealing that he doesn’t “know anything about him.” He added: “I know Bono’s into him.” U2 recently collaborated with Lamar.

Meanwhile, Noel recently invited Kanye West to collaborate. “I’m a fan of him as a guy because he’s fascinating as a dude,” he told Noisey.

Noel Gallagher’s new High Flying Birds album ‘Who Built the Moon?’ is out on November 24.

