Noel Gallagher donates ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ royalties to Manchester fund

Noel Gallagher has reportedly donated royalties from classic Oasis track ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ to help the families of those killed and affected by the Manchester terror attack.

The Britpop hit has become something of an anthem for the resilience shown following the Manchester attack, with Coldplay’s Chris Martin performing the song with Ariana Grande at the weekend’s One Love Manchester benefit concert.

Noel’s brother Liam later hit out at his sibling for not performing at the charity gig, calling him a “sad fuck”.

However, speaking on Radio X this evening (June 6), host Gordon Smart revealed how Noel “secretly” donated his royalties from the song to the cause.

“I’ve seen some unpleasant headlines about Noel and why he never played the gig in Manchester at the weekend,” Smart said. “It’s only right to point out, and I don’t think this is public knowledge because I’m sure he would never mentioned it, but I found out today that as soon as ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ started to appear spontaneously at the vigils, he made sure all the royalties went to the families. That was before any gig was mentioned.”

He added: “It seems wrong to me that Noel’s getting a hard time for a reunion he was never part of. It’s a shame any attention at all has been taken away from a really special occasion at Old Trafford. But there you go, true fact. He gave his blessing for the songs without any drama at all.”

“Loads of amazing musicians from Manchester couldn’t play the gig, but none of them have been dug out. All that has come from that night is good will from most people.”

Following Liam’s comments, Chris Martin has defended Noel and thanked him for “lending” him his songs for the gig.

Martin wrote: “thank you @noelgallagher for giving your blessing and encouragement to play don’t look back in anger and live forever on sunday… everyone knew in advance you couldn’t be there physically, so thank you for being there in spirit… and for lending us those incredible songs. love cm.”