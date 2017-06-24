Noel Gallagher on Manchester vigil singing ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’: “For the first time in my life, I was fucking speechless”

The guitarist spoke on the renewed purpose the Oasis classic has taken on as a song of defiance following the terrorist attack in Manchester

Noel Gallagher has spoken out on the use of ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ as a response to the Manchester terror attack last month, admitting during a Q&A at Glastonbury 2017 that he was left “speechless” after watching a vigil break into the song following a minute’s silence.

The Oasis classic became a symbol of defiance in the days and week following the attack, and was notably sung during a vigil in Manchester on May 25. The track later re-entered the charts as a result.

Speaking during a short Q&A session prior to a screening of the Oasis film Supersonic at William’s Green earlier this evening (June 23), Gallagher admitted that he was overcome with emotion when he watched the vigil singing ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.

“I gotta say, I was sat at home watching the minute’s silence when they starting singing, and for the first time in my life I was fucking speechless,” Gallagher said. “I was honestly taken aback. Even now, I still don’t know what to say. The fact that people rallied around this song.”

Gallagher also claimed that Oasis may have “ruined it” for the current generation of musicians in terms of creating legendary rock star stories, at one point quipping: “Harry Styles isn’t going to be fucking coked up at Glastonbury, is he?”