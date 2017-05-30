Noel Gallagher to introduce ‘Supersonic’ screening at Glastonbury for first time

The film will be shown at William’s Green.

Noel Gallagher will head to Glastonbury to personally introduce the screening of the 2016 Oasis documentary ‘Supersonic’.

The film follows the Britpop band’s story from the very beginning right up to their famous Knebworth gigs in 1996.

Set to be screen at William’s Green on Friday June 23, Supersonic will be shown at 9pm, before Club De Fromage and just after Charles Hazlewood and Army of Generals.

At the time of its release, director Mat Whitecross spoke of his desire to make a documentary about a potential Oasis reunion.

Speaking to NME, Whitecross said of the possibility of making a sequel to the film: “It’s something Liam has said off the cuff. I remember when he came in for the interviews, he was joking and said ‘Why we stopping here? I’m enjoying it lets keep going!’ If they were up for it I would love that… As a lifelong fan I feel there’s definitely another film in there. If they were up for it, I’d be up for it.”

Meanwhile, the full line-up and stage times for Glastonbury 2017 was revealed earlier today (May 30).

After the initial line-up of the biggest names was unveiled, recent weeks have seen the festival sharing the individual bills for separate area – each containing new added surprises.

Now, the festival’s website has been updated with all the bands playing on each stage along with their performance times. Highlights show The National with the prestigious ‘sunset’ slot on the Pyramid Stage before Foo Fighters and after Katy Perry on the Saturday, while there are also a number of ‘TBA’ guest slots dotted around the weekend.