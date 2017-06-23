Noel Gallagher: “Harry Styles isn’t going to be fucking coked up at Glastonbury, is he?”

The Oasis guitarist was speaking at a Q&A session before a screening of 'Semisonic' at William's Green

Noel Gallagher has said that Oasis may have “ruined it” for the current generation of artists in terms of creating great rock star stories, quipping: “Harry Styles isn’t going to be fucking coked up at Glastonbury, is he?”

The guitarist was speaking at a short Q&A at Glastonbury this evening (June 23) before a screening of the Oasis documentary Semisonic at William’s Green.

Asked for his take on why musicians and bands seems to be more “well-behaved” in comparison to Oasis’ heyday, Gallagher said that the band weren’t affected by pressure from their label or the music industry in general at the time.

“We were signed by the greatest record label [Creation] there ever was,” he said. “Alan McGee [who signed Oasis to Creation] did not give a fuck whatsoever – we gave less of a fuck than him. Minus fucks were given.

“I think bands like Oasis, Primal Scream and The Verve – we might have ruined it. Because if your share price depends on us… well, then you can fuck off. Harry Styles isn’t going to be fucking coked up at Glastonbury. So we might have ruined it for the next generation. But fuck it, you know what I mean? You weren’t there.”

