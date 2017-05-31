Noel Gallagher on Harry Styles’ solo music: ‘My cat could have written that in 10 minutes!’

Ex-Oasis man shares his views on former One Direction singer's debut solo single 'Sign Of The Times'

Noel Gallagher has shared his thoughts on Harry Styles‘ new solo career, arguing that his cat could have written the ex-One Direction star’s lead single ‘Sign Of The Times’ in “about 10 minutes”.

Noel’s brother and former Oasis bandmate Liam Gallagher recently spoke favourably of Styles’ solo music in an interview with NME. Liam said: “I don’t mind it, man. There’s some interesting bits in it. I mean, I don’t know how it fucking goes, but fair play to him. I’m sure, like, it’s a bigger fucking cost. I’ve got the weight of Oasis still hanging over me and I’m sure I’ll always be that guy from Oasis, so I’m sure he’s carrying an equal weight. If he wants to get out of that pop world and into something with a bit more substance I think that’s a good thing.”

Now older sibling Noel has told Absolute Radio: “People of my age have let themselves go, they’re fat, balding idiots with fading tattoos. They sit in their garage and write shite like ‘Sign of the Times’ for Harry Styles. Which, quite frankly, my cat could have written in about 10 minutes!”

He added: “I don’t mind the song, my wife was falling over herself, ‘Have you heard Harry Styles’ new song? It’s like Prince’, I was like, ‘Without even hearing it, I can assure you it’s not like Prince!'”

Last night saw Liam Gallagher premiere new tracks, perform Oasis hits and team up with the band’s former guitarist Bonehead at his debut solo gig in Manchester. Read five things we learned from the show.

There had been rumours that Noel could take part in a potential Oasis reunion at Liam’s gig, but that failed to materialise. There’s now rumours that an Oasis reunion could take place at Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert this weekend.

Liam Gallagher’s debut solo album ‘As You Were’ will be released in October, while Noel’s next album is expected for November.